Woman charged for crashing into Massage Envy in north Raleigh

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- A woman accused of crashing her car into a Raleigh Massage Envy location last month is now facing charges.

Unikia Dene Lee, 29, is charged with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill and injury to personal property.

It happened at the store on Creedmoor Road near Strickland Road in north Raleigh.

Before the crash, a worker inside the store called police, saying an employee was upset and had trashed the store. The worker said they locked the door but were concerned for the safety of the other workers.

A short time later, the worker called back, saying the upset employee had crashed into the building.

The caller said there were no injuries.

The building sustained significant damage.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
raleighcar crashcar into building
Copyright © 2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Adoptive mother of Erica Parsons pleads guilty to murder
Man who died during arrest begs police to stop in bodycam video
NC kills more shelter animals than nearly any state: study
Police locate mother of abandoned baby in Pennsylvania
NYC art gallery owner says he was attacked for MAGA hat
Swimming area at Hope Mills Lake set to reopen
Navy identifies pilot killed in crash in Death Valley National Park
Show More
60 weekend days in jail for man who poisoned wife's coffee
Uptick in mosquito-borne virus that causes brain swelling
'Shattered:' Morrisville wedding venue closes, leaving couples out thousands
Raleigh celebrates Moore Square's grand reopening
Mom says chemical peel at ULTA Beauty left her with second-degree burns
More TOP STORIES News