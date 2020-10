Vanessa Martinez Cruz

RALEIGH (WTVD) -- A 24-year-old woman has been charged in the shooting death of a man in Raleigh.Raleigh police said officers responded to the 1200 block of Schaub Drive on Friday just before 10 p.m.Upon arrival, John Anthony Ledford, 31, was found dead.Vanessa Martinez Cruz, 24, was arrested and charged with murder.