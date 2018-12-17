Woman charged in school bus crash near Charlotte that injured 13 students

EMBED </>More Videos

Several students were injured Monday morning after a school bus overturned in Alexander County. (WSOC)

ALEXANDER COUNTY, N.C. --
A woman is facing charges after 13 students were injured Monday morning when a school bus overturned in Alexander County.

The crash happened just after 7:30 a.m. on Icard Ridge Road.

According to authorities, the school bus was transporting West Alexander Middle School children when the collision happened about three-tenths of a mile south of the school.

According to the initial investigation, a Toyota was traveling south on Icard Ridge Road, crossed the centerline and collided with the school bus.

The bus continued off the roadway and overturned.

The driver of the Toyota, 56-year-old Kimberly Ann Austin, of Taylorsville, was transported to Frye Regional Medical Center.

Officials said there were 19 children on the school bus. Thirteen of those 19 children, as well as the bus driver, were transported to various hospitals.

Twelve of the children's injuries were minor and one child was listed in critical condition. There were six children who were not injured in the accident and were taken to the school.

Austin was charged with driving while impaired and traveling left of center.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
school busschool bus accidentcrashnorth carolina newsNC
Top Stories
2 charged after multiple people shot during birthday party in Durham
Infant dropped twice during domestic dispute in Raleigh, police say
Surveillance video shows thief snatching gifts from Garner porch
Wake Forest High School honored by Special Olympics
Inmate sends plans to blow up, escape NC jail to wrong person
Retired police dog dumped at animal shelter
Parts of North Carolina felt 3.0 earthquake that hit Tennessee
Teen vaping doubles as other drug, alcohol use falls
Show More
Wake County Animal Center lowers adoption fees for holidays
Parents react to 'Yellies' toys that move when kids scream
Holiday shipping deadlines 2018
The Wright brothers made NC 'First in Flight' 115 years ago
Family asks for prayers, holiday cards for terminally ill 4-year-old girl
More News