Woman charged with assault in Goldsboro officer-involved-shooting

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WTVD) -- Goldsboro Police Department said a woman was arrested and charged in connection to an officer-involved shooting that happened Saturday night.

Sharon D. Merchant of Dunn, NC was charged with two counts of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill.

Merchant was arrested Monday and is in jail on a $100,000 bond.

According to a news release from the Goldsboro Police Department, officers went to investigate a disturbance involving multiple people and several cars on Day Circle around 9:30 p.m.

Investigators said officers saw Merchant trying to hit people with her car. One officer said they shot at the car to stop the driver from hurting anyone else. Merchant's car was damaged, but no one inside the car was injured.

One person who had been hit by the car sustained non-life-threatening injuries. They were taken to the hospital and later released.

No officers were injured during the incident.

Police said the incident is being investigated by the Criminal Investigations Division and criminal charges are pending. The Goldsboro Police Department will also conduct an internal investigation.

Goldsboro Police Department said the officer is on an administrative assignment at this time.
