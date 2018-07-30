Woman charged with murder in Fayetteville motel shooting

Taloria W. McDonald

Police have charged a suspect in the fatal shooting of a man at the Tropical Motel in Fayetteville Sunday night.Taloria W. McDonald, 43, of Fayetteville, has been charged with first-degree murder.McDonald was arrested and booked into the Cumberland County Detention Center without bond.Officers were dispatched around 7:30 p.m. to 4306 Bragg Boulevard, where there had been a report of a shooting.When Fayetteville police arrived on the scene, they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound inside his motel room.The man was transported to Cape Fear Valley Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.The victim has been identified as Roger D. Jones, 57, of Fayetteville.Detectives with the FPD's Homicide Unit are currently investigating the homicide.