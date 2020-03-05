Woman charged with murder after pregnant woman found dead in car in Wayne County

WAYNE COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- A second person has been arrested and charged with the murder of a pregnant woman found dead in a car near a Wayne County intersection in January.

According to Wayne County Sheriff's Office, 29-year-old Cassia Duval's body was found in a car in a ditch near the intersection of Pikeville-Princeton Road and Nahunta Road on Jan.29.

Wednesday, police officers in Ayden arrested 25-year-old Ajelet Sahar Ticante Landero and charged her with first-degree murder, murder of an unborn child, and felony conspiracy to commit murder.

James Isaac Jones Jr., who lived with Duval in Pikeville, was arrested Feb. 13 and charged with Duval's murder. Wednesday, investigators charged him with felony conspiracy to commit murder in addition to his previous charges.

Both are in jail with no bond.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
wayne countypikevillearrestmurderdomestic violence
Copyright © 2020 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
NC State student in quarantine after study abroad in Italy
11 flu deaths in NC last week, total deaths rise to 127
Durham high school wins $50K STEM prize
Wake County coronavirus patient dined at Raleigh restaurant
How to make hand sanitizer
Wake Forest announces new holiday festival to replace parade
Elizabeth Warren drops out of race for president
Show More
UNC announces new coronavirus travel restrictions
Fayetteville police identifies man injured in officer-involved shooting
Durham man dies in altercation at Detention Center
The 411: Apple's half-a-billion settlement
US coronavirus death toll hits 11 as nursing home investigated
More TOP STORIES News