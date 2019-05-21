Woman, child dead after SUV, tractor-trailer collide head-on in Harnett County

HARNETT COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- Two people are dead and another is injured following a head-on collision between an SUV and a tractor-trailer.

The crash happened around 12:30 Tuesday morning on U.S. 421 North in Harnett County.



Officials said the SUV and tractor-trailer collided head-on; however, they are unsure which driver crossed the center lane.

A woman and a girl in the SUV were pronounced dead on scene. Another girl in the car was taken to Cape Fear Valley Medical Center in serious condition.

The driver of the tractor-trailer was unharmed.

The identities of those involved have not been released.

An investigation is still ongoing.
