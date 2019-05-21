Woman, child dead after SUV, tractor-trailer collide head-on in Harnett County

A young girl and a woman are dead after a head on crash in Harnett County on US-421. Another young girl was rushed to the hospital in serious condition. I’ll have live updates all morning on @ABC11_WTVD pic.twitter.com/IP9yAVVl91 — Ana Rivera (@AnaRiveraABC11) May 21, 2019

HARNETT COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- Two people are dead and another is injured following a head-on collision between an SUV and a tractor-trailer.The crash happened around 12:30 Tuesday morning on U.S. 421 North in Harnett County.Officials said the SUV and tractor-trailer collided head-on; however, they are unsure which driver crossed the center lane.A woman and a girl in the SUV were pronounced dead on scene. Another girl in the car was taken to Cape Fear Valley Medical Center in serious condition.The driver of the tractor-trailer was unharmed.The identities of those involved have not been released.An investigation is still ongoing.