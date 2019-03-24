Crime & Safety

Woman critically injured after shooting in Durham

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- A woman was severely injured Saturday evening after being shot, officials say.

It happened in the 400 block of East Pilot Street near Eagle Point Apartments around 7:45 p.m.

Stay on top of breaking news stories with the ABC11 News App

The Durham watch commander said a woman was badly injured after being shot. She was immediately taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries and is now being treated.

So far, there is no word on a suspect.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.
Report a Typo
Related topics:
crime & safetydurhamwoman shotshooting
Copyright © 2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Police investigating fatal house fire in Durham
18-year-old charged after firing pellet gun at Cary Barnes and Noble
Passengers airlifted one by one from stranded cruise ship
Helicopter battalion returns to NC after year in Afghanistan
Suspect in custody after elderly woman kicked on NY subway
2 American soldiers killed in Afghanistan identified
Flight attendant, DACA recipient, detained by ICE on return to US
Show More
NC State hosts STEM Day
Durham police investigating stabbing on University Drive
Zion Williamson to face huge test against UCF's 7-foot-6 Tacko Fall
Search warrant: At least 60 guns seized from Keel home after Diana reported missing
'Family flight crew goals': Mother-daughter pilot duo delights passengers
More TOP STORIES News