Woman critically injured after shooting in Durham

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- A woman was severely injured Saturday evening after being shot, officials say.It happened in the 400 block of East Pilot Street near Eagle Point Apartments around 7:45 p.m.The Durham watch commander said a woman was badly injured after being shot. She was immediately taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries and is now being treated.So far, there is no word on a suspect.This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.