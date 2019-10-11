Woman dead after Harnett County shooting, no suspect ID

HARNETT COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- A woman is dead after a Thursday night shooting in Harnett County, deputies say.Just after 8:30 p.m., the Harnett County Sheriff's Office received a 911 call about a possible shooting victim at 480 Archie Street in Spring Lake.Deputies arrived at the scene to find 41-year-old Sharon Sikora dead at the scene.Authorities believe this to be an active homicide investigation and are working to learn the identity of the suspect.Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call the Harnett County Sheriff's Office at (910) 893-0300.