Woman dies after being hit by 2 cars in Durham

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Durham Police are investigating after a pedestrian was hit and killed Wednesday night.Police say a woman was crossing Miami Boulevard at Ambassador Drive around 7:10 when she was hit by the side mirror of a 2011 Super Duty Ford Truck, knocking her on the road. She was then hit by a second driver that police say left the scene.Investigators suspect the driver of the vehicle that left the scene was in a metallic gray or silver mid-2000s model Toyota Matrix with damage to the front left bumper and fender well.Police are looking for the driver of the Toyota. No charges have been filed.The woman's name hasn't been released.