Woman dies after being struck by 2 cars in Durham

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Durham Police are investigating after a pedestrian was struck and killed Wednesday night.

Police said a woman was crossing Miami Boulevard at Ambassador Drive and was hit by two vehicles, one of which left the scene.

The other driver stopped.

Miami Boulevard is shut down northbound from Lumley Road. One southbound lane is closed.

DPD's Traffic Services team is on scene investigating.
