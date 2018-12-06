Pregnant woman shot and killed in Cumberland County

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) --
The Cumberland County Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting that left a pregnant woman dead and another woman injured.

Around 3:45 p.m. on Wednesday, deputies responded to a shooting call in the 2900 block of Spur Drive.


Upon arrival, they found 26-year-old mother-to-be Tylehya Thomas shot to death and 33-year-old Inda Davis suffering from a gunshot wound.

Davis was taken to Cape Fear Valley Health System.

Officials did not comment on the condition of the unborn child.

Authorities are asking for assistance in locating the shooting suspect, who is believed to be driving a white newer-model Ford F-150.

The man was last seen driving on Crystal Springs Road.



Anyone with additional information can call 911 or CrimeStoppers at (910) 483-8477.

