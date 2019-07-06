I-95 near Fayetteville reopens after crash

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- I-95 has reopened after a car crash near exit 49 Friday night closed the southbound lanes for hours.It happened just after 9 p.m. when an SUV collided with a transfer truck.The southbound lanes reopened just after 2 a.m. on Saturday.The North Carolina State Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.There has not been an update on injuries or what exactly caused the crash.