car crash

I-95 near Fayetteville reopens after crash

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- I-95 has reopened after a car crash near exit 49 Friday night closed the southbound lanes for hours.

It happened just after 9 p.m. when an SUV collided with a transfer truck.

The southbound lanes reopened just after 2 a.m. on Saturday.

The North Carolina State Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.

There has not been an update on injuries or what exactly caused the crash.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
fayettevillecumberland countycar crashi 95fayettevilleroad closure
Copyright © 2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CAR CRASH
Truck crashes into front of Durham home
Former Carolina Panthers player loses arm in crash
NFL player loses arm in car crash
2 teens ejected from SUV in rollover crash, unlicensed sister charged
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Man charged in officer-involved shooting at Fayetteville home
23 injured, 2 seriously, in shopping plaza explosion
Zion Williamson out for summer league with bruised knee
Morrisville police investigating string of car break-ins
Raleigh man missing after swimming in Outer Banks identified
7.1 earthquake rattles SoCal 1 day after magnitude 6.4
Macy's closed until further notice after fire at Crabtree Valley Mall
Show More
Cops asked to leave Starbucks for making patron 'uncomfortable'
Cabarrus County K-9 missing after being startled by fireworks
Police: Man stole car with child inside while mother made DoorDash delivery
'Do not hire her:' Family fumes, says caregiver stole from dying dad
Nursing assistant saves Chapel Hill man's life on her first day on the job
More TOP STORIES News