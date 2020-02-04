Woman doused in flammable liquid, lit on fire while sitting in her car, Kinston police say

KINSTON, N.C. (WTVD) -- A woman was doused in flammable liquid and set on fire Monday in Kinston, according to police.A 24-year-old woman was found with severe burns to her upper body at the intersection of Bright and East Streets just before 11 a.m. Police believe the woman stopped her vehicle on East Street and was approached by a man who drenched her with the liquid and set her on fire.Venice Taylor was taken into custody during a traffic stop in connection with the crime.Taylor, 41, was charged with attempted murder and malicious maiming.The woman, whose name was not released, was taken to UNC Lenoir and later taken to the North Carolina Jaycee Burn Center in Chapel Hill.