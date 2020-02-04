Woman doused in flammable liquid, lit on fire while sitting in her car, Kinston police say

KINSTON, N.C. (WTVD) -- A woman was doused in flammable liquid and set on fire Monday in Kinston, according to police.

A 24-year-old woman was found with severe burns to her upper body at the intersection of Bright and East Streets just before 11 a.m. Police believe the woman stopped her vehicle on East Street and was approached by a man who drenched her with the liquid and set her on fire.

Venice Taylor was taken into custody during a traffic stop in connection with the crime.



Taylor, 41, was charged with attempted murder and malicious maiming.

The woman, whose name was not released, was taken to UNC Lenoir and later taken to the North Carolina Jaycee Burn Center in Chapel Hill.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
kinstoncrimefire
Copyright © 2020 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Heavy rain, nasty storms possible Thursday
Bad start for Democrats: Big delay for Iowa caucus results
Community concerns prompt prostitution bust at Cary massage parlors
State of the Union 2020 live stream, time, info
NC's mild winter means ticks are active
1-year-old overdoses on heroin; father arrested
What you can do to help loved ones with dementia
Show More
'So senseless:' Family grateful for arrests in son's Vance County murder
Fayetteville officials looking at ways to transform Murchison Road
$3.6 million school funding measure passes in Johnston County
Doctor: flu deadlier, more concerning in Triangle than coronavirus
Kobe Bryant death: 911 calls detail moments after helicopter crash
More TOP STORIES News