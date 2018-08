A woman is dead after Raleigh police said she was stabbed to death Monday night.Around 10:30 p.m., officers were called to the 4300 block of Skycrest Drive after reports of a stabbing.When they arrived on scene officers found the woman dead of apparent stab wounds.Police did not release her identity.An investigation is underway.Those with information are asked to call Raleigh CrimeStoppers at (919) 834-4357.