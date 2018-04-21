BIZARRE

Washington woman finds 100 pounds of dog feces on her SUV

A woman in Washington found 100 pounds of dog feces on top of her SUV outside the daycare she runs. Now, she's trying to figure out who could've done such a thing. (KGO)

BELLINGHAM, Wash. --
One woman in Bellingham, Washington found 100 pounds of dog feces on top of her SUV outside the doggy daycare she runs.

Now, she's trying to figure out who could've done such a thing.

This mom pulled out all the stops for her daughter's poop-themed birthday.



The woman said someone dumped all of that dog waste on top of her hood, and she thinks it may have had something to do with running the doggy day care called Tails-a-Wagging.

Police are offering a $500 reward to catch the "poo poo bandit."
