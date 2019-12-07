death investigation

Woman found dead after Fayetteville domestic disturbance; police investigating

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- Fayetteville police are investigating after a woman was found dead after a domestic disturbance call Friday night.

Authorities said it happened just after 10:30 p.m. in the 200 block of S. Cool Spring Street.

Police responded to a domestic disturbance and found a woman unresponsive with blunt force trauma injuries. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

A suspect is in custody at the time, police said Saturday morning.

Anyone with information regarding the investigation is asked to contact the Fayetteville Police Department Homicide Unit at (910) 433-1860 or Fayetteville / Cumberland County Crimestoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477). Crimestoppers information can also be submitted electronically, by visiting http://fay-nccrimestoppers.org and completing the anonymous online tip sheet, or by downloading the FREE "P3 Tips" app available for Apple devices in the Apple App Store and available for Android devices in Google Play.
