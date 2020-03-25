Woman found dead in Fayetteville shooting, police investigating as homicide

| Homicide Investigation |



At approximately 00:31hrs officers were dispatched to a residence along the 4100 block of Dellwood Dr in reference a reported shooting. 1 victim deceased on the scene. #FayPD Homicide Unit is actively investigating. pic.twitter.com/I4q7Ic3PkK — Fayetteville Police (@FayettevillePD) March 25, 2020

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- Fayetteville Police are investigating a homicide on Wednesday morning.Officers responded to a shooting call in the 4100 block of Dellwood Drive around 12:30 a.m. 26-year-old Brittany Irwin was found dead.Police are still investigating. Anyone with information should call Det. Johnson at (910) 224-3257.