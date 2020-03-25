Woman found dead in Fayetteville shooting, police investigating as homicide

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- Fayetteville Police are investigating a homicide on Wednesday morning.

Officers responded to a shooting call in the 4100 block of Dellwood Drive around 12:30 a.m. 26-year-old Brittany Irwin was found dead.



Police are still investigating. Anyone with information should call Det. Johnson at (910) 224-3257.
