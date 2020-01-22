Woman found dead in Lumberton home; foul play suspected

LUMBERTON, N.C. (WTVD) -- An investigation is underway after a woman was found dead in a home in Lumberton Tuesday evening.
Officials told WPDE Lumberton Fire Department and Police Department were dispatched to a fire alarm along the 1200 block of Godwin Avenue.
On arrival, authorities found a small fire and a woman dead in the home.
The captain of the Lumberton Police Department said evidence at the scene lead investigators to believe foul play is suspected.
The North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation is assisting in the investigation.
Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact the Lumberton Police Department at (910) 671-3845.
