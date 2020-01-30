Woman found dead in vehicle in Wayne County

WAYNE COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- A woman was found dead in a vehicle on the side of the road in Wayne County on Wednesday night.

Wayne County deputies got a tip about a woman slumped over in a vehicle in a ditch near the intersection of Pikeville-Princeton Road and Nahunta Road.

The woman, described as a 'young white female,' was found dead by deputies around 11:30 p.m. The North Carolina Highway Patrol was called in to assist in the investigation.

The cause of death is not known. The woman's name was not released.
