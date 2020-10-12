Woman found dead, man hospitalized in 'brutal' double stabbing at Orange County mobile home park

ORANGE COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- A woman was killed and a man was seriously injured in a double stabbing in Orange County on Sunday night.It happened on Tucker's Trail around 10:30 p.m.A neighbor called 911 after a man showed up at his home bleeding heavily from several stab wounds.EMS arrived and took the injured man to Duke University Hospital. Before he was rushed away, he asked first responders to check on his mother at their home at Maple Ridge Mobile Home Park located down the street.When Orange County deputies arrived at the home, they found a woman lying face down in a large pool of blood. She was pronounced dead at the scene."This was a particularly brutal attack with obvious signs of a struggle," Sheriff Charles Blackwood said. "This was not a random act, however, and we do not feel there is an ongoing threat to the neighborhood or the surrounding community."The sheriff's office did not release more details or any information about a suspect. The identities of the victims were not made public in a release, and the release did not specify if the woman that was found dead was the other victim's mother.The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information should call the sheriff's office at (919) 245-2915.