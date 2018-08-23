Woman found in car shot to death at entrance of Central Carolina Hospital

A woman was found shot to death in front of the Central Carolina Hospital emergency room entrance on Thursday.Around 4 p.m., officers responded to the hospital's emergency room entrance, located at 1135 Carthage Street.When they arrived, they found a woman inside a car parked in front of the emergency room entrance.Officials pronounced her dead at the scene.The identity of the woman is currently being withheld as officers continue the investigation.The incident is being investigated as a homicide.