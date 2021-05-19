woman shot

Woman found shot, killed in Raleigh; homicide investigation underway

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Raleigh police are investigating after a woman was found dead Tuesday afternoon.

Officers responded to the 700 block of Ileagnus Road just after 2 p.m. and found the body of a woman who had been shot. The woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

The woman was identified as Sharen White, 47,

Police continue to investigate what happened.

Anyone with information that might assist the investigation is asked to call Raleigh CrimeStoppers at (919) 834-HELP or visit raleighcrimestoppers.org for text and email reporting options. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards for anonymous tips that help solve cases.

