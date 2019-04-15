SANFORD, N.C. (WTVD) -- Sanford police are investigating after a woman was found stabbed to death inside her apartment Sunday afternoon.
Around 2:30 p.m., officers were called to an apartment on Scarlet Oak Lane after reports of an unresponsive female.
Upon arrival, they found 42-year-old Lashanda Devonne Blue with multiple stab wounds.
She was pronounced dead on the scene.
No information about a possible suspect has been released.
Woman found stabbed to death in Sanford apartment
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News