Woman found stabbed to death in Sanford apartment

SANFORD, N.C. (WTVD) -- Sanford police are investigating after a woman was found stabbed to death inside her apartment Sunday afternoon.Around 2:30 p.m., officers were called to an apartment on Scarlet Oak Lane after reports of an unresponsive female.Upon arrival, they found 42-year-old Lashanda Devonne Blue with multiple stab wounds.She was pronounced dead on the scene.No information about a possible suspect has been released.