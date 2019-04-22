'Simply Inexcusable:' Woman gets jail for running over son in school parking lot

EMBED <>More Videos

Woman gets jail for running over son in school parking lot. Video Courtesy: WZZM

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. -- A woman who pleaded guilty to reckless driving for running over her 9-year-old son while dropping him off at school in Michigan has been ordered to serve 30 days in jail.

Thirty-six-year-old Tiffany Kosakowski told Kent County Circuit Court in Grand Rapids that she must "live with this for the rest of my life."

Judge Curt Benson sentenced her Thursday to 6 months in jail, with all but 30 days suspended. He called her actions "simply inexcusable."

Kosakowski's son hung from the passenger-side front door for nearly 50 yards in December at Chandler Woods Charter Academy's parking lot in Belmont before he lost his grip and was run over. Authorities say he didn't want to stay at school.

The boy survived but suffered traumatic injury to his brain.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
children injuriesu.s. & worldmother charged
Copyright © 2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Body of missing Wake Forest swimmer recovered at Emerald Isle Beach
Trump sues House Democrat over subpoena to see president's finances
8 tornadoes recorded during Friday's severe weather outbreak
Durham leaders to talk about ongoing recovery following gas explosion
Krispy Kreme Lemon Glazed doughnuts return for one week
Honey bee crisis: How a $2M investment at NC State could save the bees
Homeowner confronts 'porch pirate' caught on camera
Show More
New device to treat ADHD without drugs while kids sleep
Video: Deputy slams high school student's head to the ground
Good Samaritans rescue woman who drove SUV into river, witnesses say
Sri Lanka bombings: New explosion in van near church
2 men arrested after Confederate statue protest in Raleigh
More TOP STORIES News