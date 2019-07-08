Woman hit by car at Raleigh laundromat lied during police report, officers say

Look at this vehicle. @raleighpolice say the driver of vehicle slammed into the Washroom Laundromat. But the person has not been caught according to authorities. #ABC11 pic.twitter.com/Sbvjg4Z69G — Tim Pulliam (@TimABC11) July 8, 2019

RALEIGH (WTVD) -- A Raleigh woman was arrested Monday after officers said she lied during a police investigation.The incident happened just before 8:00 p.m. Sunday at The Wash House on Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard.Initial reports state a person driving a Kia drove up on the sidewalk, hit a woman before running into the laundromat and then took off.The victim was identified as 49-year-old Sabrina Annette Battle. She sustained non-life-threatening injuries.Battle reportedly told officers that the car was hers and that someone drove it and hit her. Further investigation revealed that the person she reported as the driver was not in fact driving.She was charged with filing a false report to police station.