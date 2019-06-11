Woman hit, killed on I-85 in Durham after running away from DWI arrest

DURHAM (WTVD) -- A woman being arrested for driving while impaired ended up dead after being hit by a car on an interstate in Durham.

North Carolina State Highway Patrol (SHP) said it happened on I-85 near East Club Boulevard around 11 p.m. Monday.

A state trooper arrived at the scene of a crash and determined Destinee Michelle Abraham, 26, to be at fault in the crash.

As the trooper attempted to place Abraham under arrest for DWI, she resisted and ran off.

She crossed the median and ran into the northbound lanes of I-85, where an oncoming vehicle hit her. Abraham died at the scene.

North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation is now looking into what happened.

The trooper involved in the arrest has been placed on administrative leave pending an internal investigation, as is SHP protocol for any death that occurs while the person is in custody.
