Woman hospitalized, suspect still on scene after Wilson's Mills shooting

WILSON'S MILLS, N.C. (WTVD) --
A woman was taken to the hospital following a shooting Saturday afternoon, police say.

Officials responded to a shooting call around 3:45 p.m. in the 1700 block of Fire Department Road.

Stay on top of breaking news stories with the ABC11 News App

When they got there, a woman was found suffering from gun shot wounds. She was transported to WakeMed with injuries, the severity of which have not been disclosed.

Police say the suspect in the shooting is still on the scene. A special tactics and response team is currently handling the situation.

The Johnston County Sheriff is asking all residents within a half mile of this address to secure themselves in their homes until further notice.

No names have yet to be released, as the situation is ongoing.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
shootingJohnston County
(Copyright ©2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
President Trump offers immigration deal to end government shutdown
17-year-old Hoke Co. student fatally shot while walking home from party
21 horses and a dog found dead on southern Wake County property
Polar vortex to drop Raleigh temperatures from the 60s into teens
Johnson scores 22 to help No. 13 Tar Heels beat Miami 85-76
Body found in Neuse River, Lenoir County officials say
Women's March demonstrations around the country: PHOTOS
Boys in 'MAGA' hats mock indigenous elder in DC: VIDEO
Show More
Man injured in US-1 chase, crash dies
1 in custody, 1 at large after high-speed chase from Roxboro to Durham
66 killed after massive oil pipeline explosion in Mexico
Women's March returns to DC amid shutdown
Lunar eclipse: How to see the super blood wolf moon Sunday night
More News