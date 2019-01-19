A woman was taken to the hospital following a shooting Saturday afternoon, police say.Officials responded to a shooting call around 3:45 p.m. in the 1700 block of Fire Department Road.When they got there, a woman was found suffering from gun shot wounds. She was transported to WakeMed with injuries, the severity of which have not been disclosed.Police say the suspect in the shooting is still on the scene. A special tactics and response team is currently handling the situation.The Johnston County Sheriff is asking all residents within a half mile of this address to secure themselves in their homes until further notice.No names have yet to be released, as the situation is ongoing.