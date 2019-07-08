Woman hurt after driver slams Kia into The Wash House in Raleigh

The incident happened before 9:30 Sunday night at The Wash House on Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard.
Look at this vehicle. @raleighpolice say the driver of vehicle slammed into the Washroom Laundromat. But the person has not been caught according to authorities. #ABC11 pic.twitter.com/Sbvjg4Z69G— Tim Pulliam (@TimABC11) July 8, 2019
Officers told ABC11 the driver rammed a Kia into the laundromat, hit the woman and then fled the scene.
The woman was taken to the hospital. Her injury was non-life-threatening.
The department has not released information about the driver. They are investigating it as a hit-and-run.
The owner said this was not the first time a car slammed into the building.