Woman hurt after driver slams Kia into The Wash House in Raleigh

RALEIGH (WTVD) -- Raleigh police officers are looking for the person accused of slamming their car into a laundromat, injuring a woman.

The incident happened before 9:30 Sunday night at The Wash House on Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard.



Officers told ABC11 the driver rammed a Kia into the laundromat, hit the woman and then fled the scene.

The woman was taken to the hospital. Her injury was non-life-threatening.

The department has not released information about the driver. They are investigating it as a hit-and-run.

The owner said this was not the first time a car slammed into the building.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
raleighcrimehit and runwoman injuredlaundromatraleigh news
Copyright © 2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Heat index could hit 106 degrees in Sandhills Monday
Car hit tractor-trailer, flew off bridge near I-85 N in Durham
2nd son dies a week after mother's drowning attempt, deputies say
Police investigating after person killed in Rocky Mount shooting
Shots fired led to police chase in Raleigh, officials say
3 teens charged in shooting death of Winston-Salem 5-year-old
Wild horse ok after car collision on Outer Banks
Show More
Sawmill Road in Raleigh reopens after head-on crash
Cameron Boyce, Disney Channel star, dies at 20
US defeats Netherlands to win Women's World Cup
2 shot inside Raleigh nightclub, police say
Sebastian Aho signs with Carolina Hurricanes for 5 more years
More TOP STORIES News