Woman hurt in brazen car theft attempt at Raleigh mall

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- A bizarre incident involving an attempted car theft left a woman hurt at Triangle Town Center in Raleigh.

Police told ABC11 that an elderly couple was parked in front of Macy's to pick up an order.


As the man stepped out of the car to go help his wife out of the car, a person got inside the car and sped off -- while the woman was still inside.

The person then crashed into a tree trying to leave the parking lot and flipped the car.


The woman was taken to the hospital and is expected to be OK.

The suspect is in custody.
