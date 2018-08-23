Woman ID'd after being found dead at entrance to Central Carolina Hospital

A woman was found shot to death in front of the Central Carolina Hospital emergency room entrance on Thursday.Sanford police have identified the woman as 20-year-old Imani Shabriyah Olivier.Around 4 p.m., officers responded to the hospital's emergency room entrance, located at 1135 Carthage Street.When they arrived, they found a woman inside a car parked in front of the emergency room entrance.Officials pronounced her dead at the scene.Police currently have a warrant on the suspect for murder and are actively searching for the person.