Woman in burning apartment fire drops baby to bystander

EMBED </>More Videos

Woman in burning apartment fires drops baby to bystander

DALLAS, Texas --
Some residents of a Dallas apartment complex leaped from third-floor windows onto mattresses, and a woman dropped her baby to a bystander to escape the flames.

Dallas Fire-Rescue spokesman Jason Evans says several residents and bystanders, assisted by police officers, went door-to-door to alert others to the fire Wednesday morning. Authorities say three people, including a firefighter, suffered minor injuries.

KDFW-TV reports one woman dropped her infant to a man below as he held out his arms.

Other residents were seen jumping from third-story windows onto mattresses dragged from inside the east Dallas complex before firefighters arrived.

The Dallas Morning News reports at least five residents jumped from the third level.

Investigators are trying to determine what started the fire that destroyed about two dozen units.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
apartment fireu.s. & worldDallas
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
NC teacher adopting student grants wish of a sister reunion
How to cook a Thanksgiving dinner
All night cook-a-thon underway for Durham Rescue Mission Thanksgiving
2 injured after drive-by shooting on North Duke Street
Don't feed your pup these foods from your holiday feast
Newly released documents reveal troubled marriage before Watts family murders
'Grayson' takes the anxiety out of a trip to the dentist at UNC
8-year-old N.C. State fan distraught after beloved foam finger stolen at game
Show More
Want to be NCCU's next football coach? Apply here
Resilient Spring Lake residents give thanks, share Thanksgiving meal
'It's relief:' Thanksgiving seen as well-deserved break for Hurricane victims
No. 1 Duke's rally falls short in loss to Gonzaga: What we learned
Dog tied to a pole, abandoned at busy Smithfield shopping center
More News