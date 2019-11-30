Woman injured after crashing car into Fayetteville light pole

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- Fayetteville Police are trying to figure out how a woman ran off Murchison Road and straight into a light pole.The crash, which happened around midnight, trapped her inside the car.Firefighters pulled her through the passenger window to get her out.She was alert and talking with first responders as she was loaded into an ambulance.PWC worked to repair the mangled pole.