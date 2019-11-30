Woman injured after crashing car into Fayetteville light pole

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- Fayetteville Police are trying to figure out how a woman ran off Murchison Road and straight into a light pole.

The crash, which happened around midnight, trapped her inside the car.

Firefighters pulled her through the passenger window to get her out.

She was alert and talking with first responders as she was loaded into an ambulance.

PWC worked to repair the mangled pole.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
fayettevillecar crashwoman injuredcrashdriver
Copyright © 2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Family of slain Fort Bragg soldier holds vigil at site of Raleigh shooting
Raeford hospital on overnight lockdown after shooting victim arrives
Student accepted into 25 top universities
Raleigh retailers gearing up for Small Business Saturday
Best meteor shower of the year coming in December
Hall of Fame Durham baseball coach dies
Video shows Chicago officer body slam man to ground during arrest
Show More
Terminally ill Star Wars fan gets early 'Rise of Skywalker' screening
Black Friday shoppers turn out for gift cards, big deals
Man, woman shot while inside car at stoplight on Thanksgiving
London police fatally shoot suspect in attack that killed 2
Baby Shark toy stops bullet, likely saves sleeping toddler's life
More TOP STORIES News