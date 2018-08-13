DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) --Police are looking for the person accused of hitting a 39-year-old woman with their car and then fleeing the scene.
The incident happened just before 10 Sunday night outside of the Circle K near 108 NC Highway 54.
Police said the woman was hit by a 2017 (or newer) Honda CRV while trying to cross the road.
She was transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.
Officials do not believe speed or alcohol were factors.
Police said they collected parts of the car's front grill at the scene and created a mock-up of what the car may look like.
Those with any information are asked to call CrimeStoppers at (919) 683-1200.