Police are looking for the person accused of hitting a 39-year-old woman with their car and then fleeing the scene.The incident happened just before 10 Sunday night outside of the Circle K near 108 NC Highway 54.Police said the woman was hit by a 2017 (or newer) Honda CRV while trying to cross the road.She was transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.Officials do not believe speed or alcohol were factors.Police said they collected parts of the car's front grill at the scene and created a mock-up of what the car may look like.Those with any information are asked to call CrimeStoppers at (919) 683-1200.