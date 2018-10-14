Woman kidnapped from Rocky Mount homicide scene found safe, police say

Rocky Mount police are investigating after one man was found dead Sunday morning.Shortly after 2 a.m., police responded to the 2100 block of Leggett Road for a shooting with injury call and found Deante Antoine Jeffries dead at the scene.Police say a man was seen taking Shenika Arness Shaw, 34, from the scene against her will.A witness described a dark passenger vehicle leaving the scene.Efforts by the Rocky Mount Homicide Unit and local agencies found Shaw unharmed and reunited her with her family.Rocky Mount Homicide Unit is following up on leads and the investigation is still ongoing.Anyone with information about this incident, please contact the Rocky Mount Police Department at 252-972-1411, Twin County Crime Stoppers at 252-977-1111 or Text-A-Tip (Text RMPOL) and your message to CRIMES (274637). Texts are anonymous.