Nash County woman killed after cigarette ignites oxygen tank in home

NASH COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- A 61-year-old woman was killed Tuesday morning when her oxygen tank exploded in her Nash County home.
Nash County deputies said the fire and explosion happened around 7:30 a.m. in the 6600 block of Crowned Court in Zebulon just outside of Middlesex.
According to officials, Belinda Coble was smoking a cigarette near an oxygen tank used for medical issues.
The tank ignited and caused a small fire and explosion, which killed her.
Her husband, who was sleeping in another room, woke up and extinguished the small fire. He then called 911 after finding his wife.
