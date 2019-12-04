explosion

Nash County woman killed after cigarette ignites oxygen tank in home

NASH COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- A 61-year-old woman was killed Tuesday morning when her oxygen tank exploded in her Nash County home.

Nash County deputies said the fire and explosion happened around 7:30 a.m. in the 6600 block of Crowned Court in Zebulon just outside of Middlesex.

According to officials, Belinda Coble was smoking a cigarette near an oxygen tank used for medical issues.

The tank ignited and caused a small fire and explosion, which killed her.

Her husband, who was sleeping in another room, woke up and extinguished the small fire. He then called 911 after finding his wife.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
nash countyzebulonncexplosionhouse firewoman killedcigarettes
Copyright © 2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
EXPLOSION
Impact of Texas explosion caught on camera
Zebulon Good Samaritan walks to raise funds for man burned in explosion
Gender reveal explosion kills woman
Multiple injured after series of explosions rock Oktoberfest
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
WCPSS vaping cases up 1000 percent since 2014 ban
Durham car shootings stemmed from group dispute, police say
WCPSS Board elects new chair, discusses reassignment, budget
Construction work gears up on 'Complete 540' project
New Raleigh leaders sweep in, ready to make change
Panthers fire head coach Ron Rivera
Clerk of Court aims to drop fees for injured first responders
Show More
Local law officers get up-close demo of non-lethal restraint device
'Armed and dangerous' 18-year-old wanted in Southern Pines murder
Capital City Steelers bound for youth football Super Bowl
Google co-founders step down as execs of parent Alphabet
Man dies in Fayetteville crash, children sent to hospital
More TOP STORIES News