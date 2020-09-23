Woman killed in Butner hit-and-run, search underway for suspect

BUTNER, N.C. (WTVD) -- A 43-year-old woman was killed in a hit-and-run crash Tuesday night in Butner.

Butner Public Safety officials said the woman was hit by a vehicle around 6:30 p.m. on West B Street. The woman died at the scene.

One witness told deputies she saw a gray SUV on West B Street after hearing the collision. Another witness said she saw a gray Dodge SUV with front end damage turn onto 4th Street and then drive down West C Street.

If you have any information, please contact Sgt. N. Williams at (919) 575-6561 ext. 111 or the Granville County Crime Stoppers at (919) 693-3100. A reward of up to $1,000 is offered for the information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the suspects. Callers can remain anonymous.
