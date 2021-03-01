fatal shooting

Woman killed in mobile home shooting in Sampson County

DUNN, N.C. (WTVD) -- Shell casings and evidence markers littered a Sampson County mobile home parking lot after an early Sunday morning shooting left a 61-year-old woman dead.

The shooting happened just before 1 a.m. on Feb. 28 in a mobile home community at 69 Todd Lane.

The Sampson County Sheriff's Office identified the victim as 61-year-old Carolynn Ann Stephenson. She was killed inside her home.

An ABC11 crew on the scene of the aftermath spotted at least 68 evidence markers.

Investigators also learned that a neighboring home was also struck by bullets but no one was injured.

Deputies do not yet have anybody in custody.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to contact the Sampson County Sheriff's Department at (910) 592-4141.

See breaking news? Tell us about it here.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
plain viewsampson countymobile homesfatal shootinghomicide investigationwoman killedsampson county news
Copyright © 2021 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
FATAL SHOOTING
2nd man charged in deadly Chapel Hill apartment shooting
Judge Salas: 'I'm moving forward, I'm not moving on' after son's murder
Arrest made in death of man found shot in Cross Creek Mall parking lot
Reward offered in 2016 Wilson County murders
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LATEST: 6 NC counties remain in 'red' for critical community spread
3rd stimulus check and other things we know about Senate relief plan
Durham couple charged for COVID test: How to avoid it happening to you
MLB declares June 2 as Lou Gehrig Day
Should vaccine distribution be turned over to doctors?
Durham nonprofit provides financial relief for Black mothers, children
Ross wants improvement after seeing Raleigh veterans cemetery flooding
Show More
2 Fayetteville residents charged in human smuggling ring
State BOE approves NCDHHS guidelines for return to in-person classes
Stimulus check updates: Senate begins marathon effort in push for relief
Wake County Sheriff's new patrol boat aims to save more lives
2nd man charged in deadly Chapel Hill apartment shooting
More TOP STORIES News