Woman killed in mobile home shooting in Sampson County

DUNN, N.C. (WTVD) -- Shell casings and evidence markers littered a Sampson County mobile home parking lot after an early Sunday morning shooting left a 61-year-old woman dead.The shooting happened just before 1 a.m. on Feb. 28 in a mobile home community at 69 Todd Lane.The Sampson County Sheriff's Office identified the victim as 61-year-old Carolynn Ann Stephenson. She was killed inside her home.An ABC11 crew on the scene of the aftermath spotted at least 68 evidence markers.Investigators also learned that a neighboring home was also struck by bullets but no one was injured.Deputies do not yet have anybody in custody.Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to contact the Sampson County Sheriff's Department at (910) 592-4141.