Police investigating after woman killed in motorcycle crash in Fayetteville

TRAFFIC ACCIDENT: FPD officers on the scene of a traffic accident resulting in a fatality. Santa Fe Drive at the All American Freeway. Please avoid the area and use alternative routes. Santa Fe Drive is closed at the All American Freeway until further notice. — Fayetteville Police (@FayettevillePD) July 21, 2019

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- Police are investigating after a woman was killed in a motorcycle crash Sunday afternoon.According to Fayetteville police, it happened on Santa Fe Drive at the All American Freeway around 3:30 p.m.Officials say the woman, who was driving the motorcycle, struck a car. When police arrived, she was pronounced dead at the scene.Police have shut down Santa Fe Drive near the wreck and are urging drivers to avoid the area if possible.