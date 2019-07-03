Woman killed, man survives after apparent home explosion in Charlotte

It happened just before 2 p.m. according to WSOC.
The Charlotte Fire Department confirmed to WSOC the house collapsed due to a fire.
The home was located in the 11800 block of James Jack Lane off Ballantyne Commons Parkway.
Firefighters said a man made several calls to 911 to say he was trapped in the home after the explosion. They said the man was rescued and airlifted to the hospital.
The Charlotte Fire Department said in a news conference that they later recovered a second person in the rubble, but that person had died. Authorities identified the victim as a female and said they were able to locate the second victim with the help of the man who was rescued earlier and survived.
They are not releasing the woman's name or her relationship to the male survivor at this time.
A neighbor said she felt her house shake at the time of the incident.
"It shook...like I shook and I said, 'oh!' and I walked for a second, and something just told me to turn around and walk back and I turned around and all of the neighbors just started running out of their houses," the neighbor said.
Officials say there are two patients being evaluated from surrounding homes for non-life-threatening injuries.
It's unknown how many people were inside the home.