explosion

Woman killed, man survives after apparent home explosion in Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WTVD) -- A woman was killed and a man survived an apparent home explosion in Charlotte Tuesday afternoon.

It happened just before 2 p.m. according to WSOC.

The Charlotte Fire Department confirmed to WSOC the house collapsed due to a fire.

EMBED More News Videos

Charlotte firefighters responding to home destroyed by apparent explosion



The home was located in the 11800 block of James Jack Lane off Ballantyne Commons Parkway.

Firefighters said a man made several calls to 911 to say he was trapped in the home after the explosion. They said the man was rescued and airlifted to the hospital.

The Charlotte Fire Department said in a news conference that they later recovered a second person in the rubble, but that person had died. Authorities identified the victim as a female and said they were able to locate the second victim with the help of the man who was rescued earlier and survived.

Stay on top of breaking news stories with the ABC11 News App

They are not releasing the woman's name or her relationship to the male survivor at this time.



A neighbor said she felt her house shake at the time of the incident.

"It shook...like I shook and I said, 'oh!' and I walked for a second, and something just told me to turn around and walk back and I turned around and all of the neighbors just started running out of their houses," the neighbor said.

Officials say there are two patients being evaluated from surrounding homes for non-life-threatening injuries.

It's unknown how many people were inside the home.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
charlotteexplosionfirehouse fire
Copyright © 2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
EXPLOSION
Twin suicide attacks in Tunisia: 1 dead, 8 hurt
Philadelphia refinery fire extinguished, air monitoring continues
West Village tenants still living without windows months after explosion
Raleigh food hall helps employees affected by Durham gas explosion
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Woman found dead linked to man killed in Johnston Co. chase, crash
Lee Iacocca, former Chrysler CEO, dies at the age of 94
Raleigh city leaders not yet ready to sign off on 40-story tower
ABC11 Exclusive: Triangle woman reacts to triple murder
Cumberland Co. community rallying around family of plane crash victims
ABC11 Together salutes Raleigh's Tammy Lynn Center on its 50th birthday
2nd Johnston County teacher accused of having fake credentials
Show More
Popular Wake County petting zoo on verge of closing
Study: Cockroaches are becoming 'nearly impossible' to kill
Homeless man raped teen in tent behind Raleigh church, police say
Cary high school student gets highest possible ACT score
Thieves targeting Fayetteville fireworks stores ahead of July 4
More TOP STORIES News