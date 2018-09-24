Woman killed, two men injured in Rocky Mount bingo parlor robbery

Rocky Mount Police are investigating an armed robbery that turned deadly Friday night at a bingo parlor.

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WTVD) --
Officers responded about 11:45 p.m. to a robbery and shooting call at Tarrytown Beach Bingo, at 570 South Wesleyan Blvd.

When officers arrived, they found three people had been shot.

One victim, 33-year-old Nesha Pitt, died from her injuries at the scene.

The two other gunshot victims, Thomas Thomas, 28, and Darryl Winfield, 28, were airlifted to Vidant Medical Center in Greenville.

Thomas is described as stable and Winfield is listed in critical but stable condition.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the Rocky Mount Police Department at (252) 972-1411, Twin County Crime Stoppers at (252) 977-1111 or Text-A-Tip (Text RMPOL) and your message to CRIMES (274637). Your text is anonymous.
