bus crash

56-year-old woman killed when GoDurham bus jumps curb at bus station, police say

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- A GoDurham bus jumped a curb at a bus station Thursday, killing a woman and seriously injuring the driver, Durham investigators said.

Durham police said the crash happened shortly after 12:30 p.m. as the GoDurham bus was pulling into Gate A at the bus station at 515 West Pettigrew Street.



Lawanda Gail Rigsbee, 56, of Durham was taken to the hospital where she was pronounced dead a short time later. The bus driver, who was not named at this time, was also taken to the hospital for treatment of serious injuries.

The crash remains under investigation by the Durham Police Department.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
durhamdurham countybus crashpedestrian killedfatal crashwoman killedbus driverdurham county news
Copyright © 2021 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
BUS CRASH
School bus carrying 22 kids crashes, driver and 7-year-old killed
DPD identifies truck driver killed in crash with GoTriangle bus
Charter bus rollover kills 3, injures 18 outside San Diego
Scary moments as students are thrown in bus crash
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Pregnant woman shot, killed in Fayetteville
NOAA predicts another above-normal Atlantic hurricane season
UNC disputes that 1619 Project journalist was ever offered tenure
'I'm scared': Black man punched, dragged in deadly arrest, video shows
Wake County high school students embrace alternative proms
LATEST: NC's COVID metrics trending in right direction
George Floyd Memorial Fund announces plans for
Show More
Biden signs bill addressing rise in anti-Asian hate crimes
Alleged Facebook confession leads to renewed push for justice
Major proposal could overhaul how to buy a handgun in NC
Video shows cop single-handedly lift car off woman to save her life
7 charged with homicide in death of soccer legend Diego Maradona
More TOP STORIES News