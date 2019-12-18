Woman lying in bed killed when pickup truck slams into New Jersey home

BRICK, New Jersey -- A 55-year-old woman was killed when a pickup truck driven by an 86-year-old man slammed into her home in New Jersey Tuesday morning.Police said William McEvoy lost control of his 2014 Ford pickup truck around 9 a.m. His truck barreled into the home of 55-year-old Barbara Anne Filan, who was lying in her bed.McEvoy's truck slammed through the wall and into Filan. She did not survive.Her husband and adult son were at the house at the time of the crash; they were not injured.First responders had to free McEvoy from his truck and take him to the hospital for treatment.The investigation is ongoing. At this point, no charges have been filed.