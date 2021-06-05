Woman miraculously uninjured after car plunges off overpass in Wisconsin

EMBED <>More Videos

Wisconsin driver survives interstate ramp crash, steep plunge

WISCONSIN -- A harrowing story of a Wisconsin woman who's lucky to be alive.

DOT cameras recorded the moment when Kelsey Gold, of Milwaukee, crashed through an interstate ramp and flew off an overpass.

According to the report, she called her boyfriend instead of 911, and waited more than an hour-and-a half before a passerby noticed the smashed car and notified police.

When officers arrived at the scene, Gold couldn't answer how she got there.

"Ma'am, can you tell me where you were coming from," the officer said.

The driver responded saying, "I'm really bad with directions, so I put everything in my phone and I follow the directions."

The car was nearly demolished, but somehow the driver was found uninjured, conscious and composed.

RELATED: Milwaukee car off bridge: Driver who plunged 70 feet off overpass speaks out from hospital bed
EMBED More News Videos

A Milwaukee driver whose truck plunged 70 feet off an icy overpass is speaking out after the accident.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
wisconsincar crashcar accidenttraffic camerasfreewaytraffic accident
Copyright © 2021 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Rezoning plan puts Raleigh's environmental justice ruling to the test
NC craftsman finds joy in tie-dye after being declared legally blind
Extreme speeding increasingly brings death to NC roads
Former President Trump returns to North Carolina for NCGOP event
Family: Black middle school students asked to clean cotton for assignment
Have an Amazon device? The company wants to share your internet
Chemist turns down job at UNC as Hannah-Jones tenure dispute unfolds
Show More
WEATHER: Warm & humid this weekend
40 years ago, the first cases of AIDS were reported in the US
Winston Smith MN: Protests erupt again over man killed by police
Man, woman named as persons of interest in death of Fayetteville man
3 Tarboro HS students & 1 Pitt County teen killed in crash
More TOP STORIES News