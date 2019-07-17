Washington woman nearly pierced by long piece of metal while driving

A Washington woman is reminding drivers to secure anything they haul after a long piece of metal pierced her windshield.

It happened while she was going about 50 mph on a busy Tacoma Highway Tuesday morning.

The woman said the debris came off the car in front her and before she knew it, the 5-foot pipe was right next to her.

The wife and mother of two only suffered minor injuries but knows that it could have been much worse.

"I didn't want to die, I didn't want to die. I have my kids and my family and my friends," she said. "Life is precious, you hear it every day and you know it. I'm just thankful for everything."

Washington State Patrol said highway debris is a major problem. Troopers responded to over 2,000 incidents of debris on the road since January.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
washingtonu.s. & worldfreak accident
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Vice President Mike Pence speaks at Fort Bragg
Police investigating murder-suicide in Pinehurst
Some Nissan Rogue drivers say cars brake for no reason
Man wanted in connection to abduction of 4-month-old from daycare
Car slams into Massage Envy in north Raleigh
Handcuffed man placed in ambulance after reported stabbing in Raleigh
Prosecutors drop groping case against Kevin Spacey
Show More
Kentucky man shocked to find tick latched on to his eyeball
Dad sets fire to wife's clothes, walks off with 1-year-old daughter
Trump to hold 2020 campaign rally at ECU on Wednesday
Fayetteville high school teacher up for national excellence award
NC ranked best summer road trip destination in US by WalletHub
More TOP STORIES News