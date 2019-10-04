'I had to survive. I had to fight': Harnett County woman fights off would-be mugger

By
FAYETTEVILLE, N. C. (WTVD) -- A Harnett County woman's drive to work turns into a fight for her life. She waited at the intersection of Murchison Road and Olivia Road when a man reached for her arm and tried to pull her out of the vehicle.

"He was leaning into my car and trying to pull me out. I was too afraid to take my hands off the steering wheel," Sarah said. "I had to survive. I had to fight. I drew back my hand just to get him off. I punched him a few times and he still did not get off, so I hit the gas. I ended up dragging him a couple hundred feet. He was hanging onto my arm in my car."

Sarah told ABC11 the man swore and shouted for her to get out of the car. The man finally let go and left her with minor bruises.

The Harnett County Sheriff's Office told ABC11 the man has not been caught but deputies are patrolling the area. Sarah hopes this is a reminder for others to remain vigilant.

"I'll have other suitable weapons other than my hand within reach next time," Sarah said.
