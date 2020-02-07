Woman rescued after tree falls on car at Peace University in Raleigh

RALEIGH (WTVD) -- Firefighters rescued a woman who was trapped inside of her car after a large tree fell on top of the vehicle on Friday morning.

The woman was driving her car on Halifax Street on Peace University's campus in Raleigh when the tree fell.

The woman's Toyota Corolla was completely seen covered up by the tree. Firefighters used chainsaws to clear tree limbs out of the way and make a path for her to get out. Around 8:45 a.m., the woman was able to make her way to safety.

There were no injuries. The car's back windshield appeared to be destroyed.
