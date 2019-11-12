Woman rescued from car dangling off bridge 50 feet above ground

KANSAS CITY, MO. (WTVD) -- A woman had to be pulled from a sedan that was dangling off a road in a dramatic rescue on Monday.

Firefighters in Kansas City pulled a woman through her car's broken windshield as the vehicle hung halfway off a bridge 50 feet off the ground. Crews used a cable from a tow truck to stabilize the car before pulling the driver out.

The woman wasn't seriously hurt but was taken to the hospital.

Driving was treacherous around the area as roads were covered with snow and ice.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
icecoldsnowtraffic
Copyright © 2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Record-setting cold moves into NC after morning showers
Disney+ streaming service goes live with decades of movies, TV shows
Manhunt underway for Alamance County double murder suspect
Durham Rescue Mission sends out teams to help homeless
Fayetteville businesses honor POWs, MIAs with 'table for one'
World's largest Starbucks to open in Chicago on Friday
'Jeopardy!' host Alex Trebek gets emotional over contestant's answer
Show More
I-440 ramp to Wade Avenue closed for 2 years
Former President Jimmy Carter hospitalized in Atlanta
Some troops denied health coverage for burn pit illnesses
Topgolf Swing Suite coming to Fort Bragg
Fayetteville man reunited with flag lost during Veterans Day parade
More TOP STORIES News