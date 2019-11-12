Woman rescued from car dangling off bridge 50 feet above ground

KANSAS CITY, MO. (WTVD) -- A woman had to be pulled from a sedan that was dangling off a road in a dramatic rescue on Monday.Firefighters in Kansas City pulled a woman through her car's broken windshield as the vehicle hung halfway off a bridge 50 feet off the ground. Crews used a cable from a tow truck to stabilize the car before pulling the driver out.The woman wasn't seriously hurt but was taken to the hospital.Driving was treacherous around the area as roads were covered with snow and ice.