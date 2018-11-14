2 men rob woman at gunpoint while she changes tire on side of Lee County road

EMBED </>More Videos

Officials in Lee County are investigating after a woman was robbed while changing her tire. (Shutterstock file)

SANFORD, N.C. (WTVD) --
A woman was robbed while changing her tire in Lee County, according to Lee County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies said two men ambushed the woman while she changed her tire on the side of US 1 at the Farrell Road ramp in Sanford on Tuesday afternoon.

Authorities said one man pointed a gun at the victim and told her not move, while the other suspect ransacked her car.

Stay on top of breaking news stories with the ABC11 News App

The pair then drove off in a black Nissan Altima.

Deputies said the robbers got away with cash and jewelry.

The victim was not injured.

A description of the suspects was not released.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
robberyarmed robberylee county newsSanford
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Amber Alert: Public asked to stop spreading rumors about missing teen
Off-camera hobbies: John Clark teaches Sunday school
Get free sandwich with Chick-fil-A delivery
Competing plans hope to fill seat of dead Wake school board member who won re-election
Firefighters battle raging fire at home in Durham
'Rhinestone Rembrandt' designs for some of Nashville's biggest stars
Cary infant's death ruled accidental, autopsy shows
VIDEO: McDonald's manager attacked by woman over ketchup
Show More
Innovative program helps former inmates create businesses
NC Democrats sue state over voting district maps
Police: Durham 18-year-old killed man while wanted for rape
Pumpkin spice doughnut is back at Krispy Kreme
'Not a monster': Chris Watts' parents defend son who murdered family
More News