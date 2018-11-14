A woman was robbed while changing her tire in Lee County, according to Lee County Sheriff's Office.Deputies said two men ambushed the woman while she changed her tire on the side of US 1 at the Farrell Road ramp in Sanford on Tuesday afternoon.Authorities said one man pointed a gun at the victim and told her not move, while the other suspect ransacked her car.The pair then drove off in a black Nissan Altima.Deputies said the robbers got away with cash and jewelry.The victim was not injured.A description of the suspects was not released.