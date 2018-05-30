SHOOTING

Woman says somebody shot at her car in Wendell

EMBED </>More Videos

The Wake County Sheriff's Office is investigating after a woman reported somebody shot at her car. (WTVD)

By
WENDELL. N.C. (WTVD) --
The Wake County Sheriff's Office is investigating after a woman reported somebody shot at her car while she was exiting US-64 onto Wendell Blvd. early Wednesday morning.

"I was coming off the exit and heard several gunshots, stopped and got out and found out I was hit on the left side," said Katisha Hedgepeth, who showed ABC11 the bullet hole above one of her front tires.

It's unclear is somebody was shooting at random cars, a spokesman for the Wake County Sheriff's Office said.

Hedgepeth and her passenger pulled into the nearby Sheetz, where a trooper happened to be at the time, and got help.

Wendell Police, Wake County Sheriff's deputies and State Highway Patrol troopers then began searching for a shooter but didn't find anybody.

Authorities even shut down part of Wendell Blvd. while they investigated.

Hedgepeth says it's scary knowing someone may have been randomly shooting at cars.

"I'll be more cautious from now on, number 1, and and keep a lookout on my surroundings, number 2," she said.

The Wake County Sheriff's Office said they don't know of any other victims. They're asking anyone with info to contact them.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
shootingsafetycrimenorth carolina newsWendellNorth Carolina
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SHOOTING
Teen fatally shoots mother's abusive boyfriend, will not be charged
Police investigating shooting in parking deck near Triangle Town Center
Autopsy: Former ECU player gunned down in Raleigh had 19 bullet wounds
2 men shot at party at apartment complex near NC State campus
Three people shot in Nash County town
More shooting
Top Stories
Woman found dead in Fayetteville home during well-being check
32 children's medicines recalled for possible microbial contamination
Kroger Co., parent company of Harris Teeter, to phase out plastic bags
Researchers warn of resurgence of flesh eating STD
Steven Tyler tells Trump to stop using Aerosmith songs at rallies
Suspected drug tunnel found in old KFC kitchen
Man falls after mistaking a realistic-looking painting for not a real hole
Man kills mother, sister; France sees no apparent terror tie
Show More
Thai cave rescue boys reflect: 'We learned about love'
FBI sounds warning about prank calls in wake of school shootings
Study: Breastfeeding could reduce the risk of stroke later in life
How area districts are working to keep your kid safe
Sorry, not sorry -- UNC student government weighs in on 'Silent Sam' toppling
More News